A detailed clause-wise analysis of the Parliamentary committee's report on India's data protection law.

On 16 December 2021, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 tabled its report in Parliament.

The committee recommends expanding the Bill's scope to include non-personal data, imposing greater restrictions on cross-border data flows, removing the trade secret exemption for denying data portability, introducing a certification framework for hardware and software, and holding social media companies liable for the content they host, among other things. It also proposes a two year transition period for implementation.

