On September 03, 2023, the Central Police of Kochi filed charges of sexual harassment against the former head of Ernakulam General Hospital's department of general medicine.

On September 01, 2023, the woman doctor, who is currently residing in Dubai, filed her complaint against the accused with the director of the health department and the superintendent of the hospital. Upon receipt of an email from the woman doctor narrating the entire incident that occurred on February 2019, the Superintendent of the hospital reported the incident to the police and as a result thereof, the FIR was lodged accordingly.

The incident gained public attention after the woman doctor posted about it on a social media platform recently. She asserted that the alleged incident took place in the month of February 2019 while she was undertaking her house surgery at the hospital.

The woman doctor was urged by the police to submit a written statement in order to initiate an action into the said incident. Since the doctor is presently settled abroad, police tried to contact her via email and requested her to submit a response to the complaint lodged by the superintendent of hospital. However, the accused is presently working with another hospital in Ernakula district.

"The woman doctor filed her complaint and statements through email on Sunday morning and a case was registered," officers said, adding that inquiry is on.

The woman doctor also cited insecurity and fear of loss of career as key factors that led to delay in filing a complaint. It was stated in her post: "I was in the middle of my internship. I didn't lodge any complaints as he was senior and could sabotage my internship certification. I was scared."

Further, she claimed that intent behind making the post was to expose the predator and to seek justice not only for herself, but for all others who have been subjected to such heinous acts. "Such doctors are a disgrace to society and must not be allowed to practice"- the post read.

