Chargesheet Should Prima Facie Show That Offence Is Established: Supreme Court Of India

In the pursuit of justice, most of the recent appeals before the judiciary have highlighted significant concerns regarding the contents of chargesheets submitted by the state or police officers in various jurisdictions. The two-judge Supreme Court Bench compromising of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice S.V.N. Bhatti in Sharif Ahmed and Another v/s State of Uttar Pradesh and Anr. held that "the chargesheet is completed when it encompasses sufficient material and evidence to take cognizance and subsequent trial".

In the present case, the issue revolved around the chargesheets being filed without stating sufficient details of the facts constituting the offense or putting the relevant evidence on record. In some instances, chargesheets merely replicate the details mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR) without further elaboration on the evidence relied upon by the investigating authorities. This practice has raised concerns regarding the fairness and transparency of criminal proceedings.

Factual Matrix

The appellants were involved in a drawn-out litigation case over the ownership of the property with several other parties. The Respondent filed the FIR under the IPC's Sec 406, 420, and 506. According to the FIR, the appellants had agreed to sell the property and had received a partial payment for its registration. However, they failed to register the property and did not refund the Respondent's money. Subsequently, the chargesheet was filed against the appellants under Sec 405 and 506 of the IPC. The appellants petitioned the High Court to quash the chargesheet, arguing that it was vague, lacked proper investigation, and did not establish any offense. Notably, the chargesheet did not find the commission of an offense under Section 420 of the IPC.

Issues Majorly Decided

1. Did the chargesheet present a prima facie demonstration that an offense had been committed, substantiated by the available material and evidence?

2. Did the chargesheet, as outlined in Section 173(2) of the CrPC, contain sufficient material and evidence to justify taking cognizance and proceeding to trial?

3. What is the role of the chargesheet in the subsequent stages of criminal proceedings, including the process of taking cognizance under Section 190 of the CrPC, the issuance of process and summoning of the accused under Section 204 of the CrPC, and the framing of charges under Chapter XVII of the Code?

4. Does the chargesheet provide a crucial resource for evaluating whether there are adequate grounds to take cognizance of the offense, initiate proceedings, issue notices, and ultimately frame charges?

5. Did the investigating officer make clear and complete entries of all columns in the chargesheet so that the court could clearly understand which crime had been committed by which accused and what was the material evidence available on the file?

SC's Decision

The Supreme Court, comprising of two judges, stated that the nature and standard of the evidence of the chargesheet should present a prima facie demonstration that an offense has been committed, substantiated by the available material and evidence. The completeness of a chargesheet, as outlined in Section 173(2) of the CrPC, is crucial for ensuring fair and effective criminal proceedings. The chargesheet should contain ample material and evidence to warrant the cognizance and subsequent trial of the case.

While additional evidence can be introduced later stages, the chargesheet should present a prima facie case, substantiated by the sufficient material and evidence to demonstrate that an offense has been committed. This standard strikes a balance between protecting the accused from undue harassment and enabling the prosecution to present its case effectively.

The court stated that the chargesheet submitted under Section 173(2) of the CrPC plays a pivotal role in the subsequent stages of criminal proceedings. It forms a critical link between the process of taking cognizance under Section 190 of the CrPC, the issuance of process and summoning of the accused under Section 204 of the CrPC, and the framing of charges under Chapter XVII of the Code. At its core, the chargesheet serves as the primary investigative document and evidence available to the court until further trial stages. The details provided within the chargesheet significantly impact the effectiveness of the procedural steps that follow.

For a magistrate, the chargesheet is a very important resource for determining whether there are adequate grounds to take cognizance of the offense, initiate proceedings, issue notices, and ultimately frame charges. Therefore, substantiated reasons and grounds outlined in the chargesheet are essential for guiding the magistrate's decisions throughout the legal process.

The Supreme observed that "The investigating officer must make clear and complete entries of all columns in the chargesheet so that the court can clearly understand which crime has been committed by which accused and what is the material evidence available on the file".

Court's Reasoning

According to Sec 415, of the IPC the offense of cheating is established when the dishonest intention exists at the time of the contract or the agreement. As per the Investigating officer, no such fraudulent and dishonest intention was established at the time of the agreement. The court stated that the intention of the accused to cause alarm must be established by bringing evidence on record. The court further stated that the mere expression of any words without any intent to cause alarm would not be sufficient to bring an offense under Section 506 of the IPC. The evidence should be placed on the record to show that the threat was made with the intent to cause alarm to the complainant. The Supreme Court quashed the chargesheet as it was filed without stating sufficient details of the facts.

The Supreme Court, relied upon its recent judgement in Dablu Kujur vs. State of Jharkhand dated 12.03.2024, wherein it emphasized upon the legal requirements outlined in Section 173(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which mandates the contents of the charge sheet. The Court highlighted the essential requisites for the police report on the completion of the investigation. The two-judge Supreme Court bench denied the grant of Bail and further directed the Police Officers of every State to comply with directions while submitting the Chargesheet/Report on the completion of the investigation as the trial was at the concluding stages.

The Court, therefore, observed that non-bailable warrants should not be issued, unless the accused is charged with a heinous crime and is likely to evade the process of law or tamper/destroy evidence.

Analysis

In essence, the recent judicial pronouncements regarding chargesheets serve as an important step towards accountability and diligence in the criminal justice system. They reaffirm the principle that justice cannot be served without adherence to procedural fairness. The rulings underscore the need for chargesheets to not only fulfill legal formalities but also serve as robust instruments of justice, providing magistrates with sufficient grounds to initiate proceedings and frame charges against the accused.

Moreover, the judgments highlight the pivotal role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law and protecting individual liberties. By scrutinizing chargesheets and ensuring their completeness and accuracy, the courts safeguard against arbitrary prosecution of the accused. The emphasis on the rights of the accused and the importance of substantiated evidence underscores the judiciary's commitment to upholding constitutional values and principles.

As we move forward, law enforcement agencies must follow the directives laid down by the courts and adhere to best practices in the preparation of chargesheets. By doing so, they contribute to the maintenance of public trust in the criminal justice system and ensure that justice is not only done but is seen to be done. Ultimately, the integrity of the chargesheet process is integral to the preservation of the rule of law and the protection of the rights and freedoms of all individuals within society.

This judgment serves as a reminder to law enforcement agencies about their duty to uphold the principles of fairness and justice in their investigations.

