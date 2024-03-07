ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the contemporary investment landscape, sustainable growth has emerged as a crucial requisite. Investors increasingly recognize the advantages of incorporating Environmental Social and Governance ("ESG") criteria into their decision-making processes. This focused approach manifests through-out the journey of investment, from the vision of the fund to transparency in reporting of the performance of the fund as well as its portfolio companies, by adopting relevant frameworks, metrics, tracking, rating thereby enhancing the value generation through these practices.

Sustainable investments goes beyond the "impact investments" underpinning the all-round positive societal contribution.

In this webinar, you will gain actionable intelligence on sustainable financing and growth practices, uncover compliance intricacies and discover the pivotal questions that define sustainable investment success. This webinar promises to equip you with the knowledge needed to navigate compliance challenges and strategically elevate your fund's sustainability profile.

Key Topics Include:

Fund Focus: Unpacking the nuances of ESG from a fund perspective, exploring investment strategies, and optimizing returns.

Strategic Insights: Identifying key questions surrounding ESG integration and aligning business practices with sustainable goals.

Compliance Unveiled: Demystifying ESG regulations and ensuring a clear understanding of compliance essentials.

This Webinar is Addressed To:

General Partners, Limited Partners, Senior Fund professionals of PE/VC Funds responsible for business growth and strategy;

CSR, ESG and sustainability specialists;

CSR, ESG and sustainability specialists; Financial directors and executives responsible for obtaining funding for investment projects;

Anyone wanting to better understand the role of businesses in tackling climate change.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.