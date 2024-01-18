ARTICLE

Mergers and Acquisition in India are usually included with issues around taxation instituted liability. Businesses becoming more risk averse and not wanting to take on legacy issue, a new trend of acquiring business over acquiring company itself is picking up, traditionally you would see this in terms of court mandated demerger which are very slow or you would see in case of large undertakings that have divisible enterprises. A lot of issue around valuation of shares have also propelled people to look at alternative mechanisms which may be less attractive to the authorities of income tax or GST. New age businesses which are asset light and contract heavy are increasingly seen business transfer or asset transfer as an accepted mode of acquisition as against traditional manner of acquiring shares and acquiring the company along with its properties, labour, intellectual property rights, etc.

Join our expert panel featuring Archana Balasubramanian, Nitin Jain, and others including valuation experts to explore vast varieties of issues propelling businesses to adopt a different path and address the evolving landscape of Indian regulations.

Key Takeaways

Those attending the session will get insight into:

The background leading up to the shift from traditional acquisitions to business or asset transfer. Tax issues and how it impacts these kind of acquisitions. Valuation and how it forms a very important part of such acquisitions. Practical insights into the actual working of these acquisitions post facto.

