Foreign organisations investing in or trading with Indian parties are often anxious about the perceived risks and potential problems associated with enforcing business contracts in India and the resolution of business contract disputes.

This webinar will explore the options for foreign organizations in managing and resolving business contract disputes with Indian parties including contract drafting, mediation, conciliation, expert determination, litigation in the Indian courts, litigation in foreign courts, domestic arbitration, and international arbitration.

The aim of the webinar is to apprise foreign organizations of some of the key issues to be considered in selecting appropriate dispute resolution mechanisms to:

inform important decisions about the available options and their merits and deficiencies at the time of contracting; and

provide practical insight into the reasons for the exponential growth of arbitration in cross border disputes involving India as the clearly preferred method of dispute resolution.

