The world of contracting has changed dramatically in recent years. Contracting processes are becoming more international and more reliant on technology and innovation because of their reach, ease of use, and improve tracking capabilities for obligations and uniformity of contracts. Additionally, leveraging a global service center for your contracting can save approximately 45% on your staffing costs and another 15% on efficiencies.

Nexdigm (SKP) is hosting a webinar focusing on the efficiencies and business process improvement that a good Contract Management System can offer your company.

Speakers:

Cory Sumsion - Senior Director - Legal Department (eBay)

Roderick Wade - Vice President - Contract Management (MedImpact)

Kirk Samson - Senior Director - Contract Management Services (Nexdigm)

Marc Lessem - Senior Executive Director (Nexdigm)

