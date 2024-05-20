ARTICLE
20 May 2024

Business Transformation Decoded: What It Means And Why Your Organization Needs It

In the post-pandemic corporate landscape, organizations are increasingly focusing on business transformation to accelerate growth and bring about significant improvements in performance...
In the post-pandemic corporate landscape, organizations are increasingly focusing on business transformation to accelerate growth and bring about significant improvements in performance, ensuring they stay relevant and profitable.

What will distinguish successful companies from those struggling for survival? The answer is the ability to think differently. Companies who are willing to adapt and innovate in a fast-changing business world are the ones who will continue to be successful.

In this article, A&M Managing Director and transformation expert Praveen Pajiar explains the concept of transformation and the key elements that have enabled companies to successfully manage large scale transformation journeys. The article explores the below topics in detail:

  • What does a transformation mean?
  • When do you need a transformation?
  • Transformation strategies for organizations who are:
    • Distressed/Stressed
    • Seeking performance improvement
    • Well performing and want to further enhance performance
  • The importance of technology adoption to make transformation sustainable
  • Ingredients for a successful transformation

