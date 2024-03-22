To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this podcast Krishnava Dutt, Managing Partner and Adity
Chaudhury, Partner discuss the recent judgment of a Delaware Court
which rescinded a 55 billion dollar compensation package to Elon
Musk, and provides an Indian law perspective on some of the key
issues viz fiduciary duties of a Superstar CEO, business judgment
rule, independence of directors, and what constitutes control.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Clauses related to representations, warranties and indemnifications are widely negotiated clauses of commercial contracts especially in M&A transactions. The interests of the parties to a contract typically do not align with respect ...
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.