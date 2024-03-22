self

In this podcast Krishnava Dutt, Managing Partner and Adity Chaudhury, Partner discuss the recent judgment of a Delaware Court which rescinded a 55 billion dollar compensation package to Elon Musk, and provides an Indian law perspective on some of the key issues viz fiduciary duties of a Superstar CEO, business judgment rule, independence of directors, and what constitutes control.

