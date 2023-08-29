The B20 Summit – the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community – hosted by India and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was held in New Delhi on 25-27 August 2023.

The B20 Summit brought together visionary Business Leaders from across the globe who engaged in profound discussions shaping and implementing recommendations for the G20 leaders on digital transformation, tech innovation, resilient global trade, economic recovery, environmental sustainability and the future of work. As the Netherlands is not a permanent member of the G20 the Dutch delegates often are invited as a guest to the G20 meetings.

This year, Edith Nordmann, ACG International's Managing Partner, was invited to be the Dutch member of the Task Force Future of Work, Skilling and Mobility under the Business 20 (B20 (of the G20 2023)). Edith Nordmann attended the B20 Summit meeting with approximately 100 esteemed professionals from around the world specialised in the field of employment.

This year's theme is: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable (R.A.I.S.E) Businesses.

R.A.I.S.E is rooted in the belief that the G20 business community should raise the bar for equitable growth by committing to business practices that are responsible and rooted in sustainable practices.

The B20 Summit resonates deeply, spotlighting a human-centered approach that holds the potential to uplift not just India but the entire global community. India's vibrant spirit and positive energy is the perfect foundation for an optimistic way forward.

Following the B20 Summit Edith Nordmann gave an interview for the Press Trust of India (PTI), India's premier news agency, which was broadcast on national television. ACG International proudly shares her interview.

