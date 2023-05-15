ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

This podcast captures a lively and riveting discussion between Sonal Verma - Partner – ESG & Global Leader-Markets & Strategies, Dhir & Dhir Associates and a dynamic entrepreneur - Ameya Prabhu who is the Managing Director of NAFA Capital and recognised as a young leader by World Economic Forum. The discussion starts with Sonal setting the tone about ESG and its importance with the recent COP26 summit. Ameya speaks about the importance of ESG, initially explaining very briefly about the impact of business on Environment and then weaving in relevant aspects of significance. The discussion progresses to highlight ‘ESG & investing', where Ameya speaks about very pertinent facets of ESG and investors' mindsets. The last discussion point revolves around the regulatory aspect of ESG. The entire podcast highlighted the importance of ESG and has piqued our interest in waiting for more insightful sessions in this series.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.