ESG compliance is one of the key topics not only for regulators within the banking sector, but also spans all industries. It is not an optional extra or 'nice-to-have' detail in a company's public filings and announcements. Investors look closely at how companies can mitigate risk, operate smoothly and create long-term value before making investment decisions.

As with the majority of compliance programmes, artificial intelligence plays a critical role in providing insight into the huge volume of ESG data, making it an invaluable ally to help interpret the relevant data and information.

With the pressure increasing on banks and financial organisations to live up to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, a major challenge is determining which criteria to use when measuring the value of ESG. One solution is to utilise AI enables them to search and ingest large volumes of data.

