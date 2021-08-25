INTRODUCTION

In order for an organisation setup in India to carry on its business smoothly and effectively, it must comply with various laws from its incorporation.

Managing the day-to-day operations of an organisation, along with complying with various corporate laws may prove taxing for the organisation and its officers. Many a times, there are lesser-known laws which an organisation may be unaware of resulting in an unintentional non-compliance on their part. It is, therefore, essential to seek professional assistance which may enable an organisation to understand such legal requirements and to ensure timely compliances, without levy of interest or penalty.

Rajani Associates ("RA"), in association with Complykaro Service Private Limited ("Complykaro"), has undertaken the initiative to ensure that our clients receive accurate and extensive compliance training solutions.

Complykaro is India's first end-to-end compliance service provider. It specializes in providing training solutions to its clients, while also assisting them in complying with various laws. In partnership with RA, clients receive specialized legal expertise across various sectors on relevant laws and their compliance, providing extensive training, workshops and solutions catering to the need of each client in accordance with the kind of organisation set up by each client.

We have elaborated below some of the common compliances /training solutions which Complykaro, along with RA, offers:

THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 ("POSH")

The PoSH Act protects women from sexual harassment at their place of work. Every organisation with ten (10) or more employees must constitute an Internal Complaint Committee ("ICC") to handle sexual harassment complaints.

Amongst various compliances as set out under the PoSH Act, it is mandatory for every employer of the organisation to (i) formulate an internal policy for prohibition, prevention and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace and provide a safe working environment; (ii) conduct awareness programmes, training sessions and workshops for sensitising the employees with the provisions of the POSH Act; (iii) conduct orientation programmes, capacity building and skill building programmes and seminars for the members of the ICC; (iv) assist in any manner required to enable the aggrieved woman to receive justice according to the law; and (v) include a statement in its board of directors report that the company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of ICC under PoSH.

If an employer fails to either constitute an ICC or fails to discharge any duty under the PoSH Act, it shall be punished with fine which may extend to Rs.50,000 (Rupees fifty thousand). In the event an employer continues to contravene the provisions of the PoSH Act, then the employer may be either fined twice the amount of fine levied for the first contravention, or even face cancellation of the license, permit or registration for carrying on its business.

Complykaro is empanelled by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, as a resource organization for providing training and conducting workshops as required as per the PoSH Act.

Complykaro provides cloud-based PoSH E-Learning modules and live online sessions to equip employees and ICC members with the knowledge of different kinds of behaviours that may be perceived as sexual harassment and sensitizes all employees towards their legal rights and duties under the PoSH Act.

INFORMATION SECURITY

For any organisation, their data or electronic records and other activities carried out by electronic means is one of their biggest assets. In today's digital world most of the organisations use an online data storage medium to store all its data or records. Moreover, this COVID-19 induced work from home situation poses even greater challenges and threats to an organisation's data. Accordingly, the management of information security or cyber security has become an absolute and critical necessity for the success of any organisation.

Most of the security breaches in an organisation arise from lack of information and security awareness of employees. Hence, it is vital for an organisation to introduce information security awareness for its employees, its technicalities, and their ethical duties regarding an organisation's cyber security.

Complykaro provides information security training programmes where it assists an organisation to comply with the law by training to employees of the organisation to operate ethically and educates them on the different cyber security risks and threats out there, as well as potential weak spots. Through the training programme, employees will learn the best practices and procedures for keeping networks and data secure and also the consequences of not doing so.

