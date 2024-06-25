'Due Diligence' or DD is used when it comes to legal profession, particularly in corporate law practice, day in and day out.

'Due Diligence' or DD is used when it comes to legal profession, particularly in corporate law practice, day in and day out.

What is it?

Legal due diligence is a critical process in the today's business world, especially when it comes to mergers and acquisitions, investments, and other significant business transactions.

To put it very simply, it is a process of investigation or review - the objective of this exercise is to confirm facts or details of a matter under consideration.

A due diligence can be general or specific, e.g. legal, financial, secretarial, environmental, asset centric, and so on.

In the context of a business transaction, legal due diligence involves the examination of all legal aspects of a company to ensure that there are no surprises after a deal has been executed.

The process typically includes a thorough review of the company's legal affairs, including contracts, obligations, lawsuits, intellectual property, corporate structure, compliance with applicable laws, and other legal matters.

The aim is to identify any legal risks associated with the business that could affect the transaction. This information is then used to make informed decisions, negotiate terms, and prepare for potential post-transaction integration.

Legal due diligence can uncover issues such as pending litigation, regulatory compliance concerns, intellectual property disputes, and contractual obligations that may not be immediately apparent.

By identifying such issues early on, businesses can address them before they become problematic, or at least be aware of any potential challenges that may arise.

For the party seeking to invest in or acquire a company, legal due diligence helps to understand the value and liabilities of their target. It provides a clearer picture of what is being bought and helps investors or acquirers to avoid unexpected legal complications.

For the company being investigated, it can also be an opportunity to identify and rectify internal issues before they are exposed to potential partners or buyers.

The biggest reason behind a transaction not going through is unsatisfactory / adverse findings in the Due Diligence process.

In essence, legal due diligence serves as a form of insurance against the unknown, helping businesses to mitigate risks and proceed with confidence in their business dealings. It is a fundamental step that should not be overlooked by any company considering a major business move.

