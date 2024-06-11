ARTICLE Induslaw Deal Report - Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited I IndusLaw More Contributor INDUSLAW is a multi-speciality Indian law firm, advising a wide range of international and domestic clients from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, and government and regulatory bodies. We advised Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited in relation to the sale of equity shares of Concord Biotech Limited held by 1575773 Ontario Inc for INR 519 crores, through block trade.

