11 June 2024

Induslaw Deal Report - Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited

IndusLaw

We advised Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited in relation to the sale of equity shares of Concord Biotech Limited held by 1575773 Ontario Inc for INR 519 crores, through block trade.

Deal amount: INR 519 crores/ USD 62 million

INDUSLAW team: Vishal Yaduvanshi (Partner), Priyadarshini Rao (Partner) and Abishek Sankar (Associate)

Other law firms involved:

  • Sidley Austin LLP

* Concord Biotech block deal: 3.4% equity changes hands as Ontario Inc pares stake (moneycontrol.com)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

IndusLaw  
