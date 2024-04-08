ARTICLE

Kroll's Corporate Simplification Advisory team has seen elevated activity in supporting enterprises with their entity rationalization programmes and maximizing value for shareholders when they exit their funds, businesses and operations. We expect this trend to continue through 2024 and beyond as the transactions market outlook becomes more positive and organizations continue their focus on reducing complexity. Access Kroll's latest engagement highlights via this PDF.

