ARTICLE

India: Investigation Under Section 210 Of The Companies Act Does Not Bar SFIO Probe: Karnataka High Court

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The Karnataka High Court (" KHC "), on February 16, 2024, held in the case of Exalogic Solutions Private Limited vs. The Director, Serious Fraud Investigation Organisation 1 that a pending probe against a company under Section 210 of the Companies Act, 2013 (" Companies Act ") does not bar an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Organisation under Section 212 of the Companies Act.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from India

Law Of Digital Signatures In India Vaish Associates Advocates A digital signature is a cryptographic technique used to validate the authenticity and integrity of digital messages, documents, or software.

On Dealmaking And 10% Minority Shareholders Khaitan & Co LLP The request, however, was rejected by the board, citing non-compliances with the procedure laid down in the Companies Act 2013 for shareholders to requisition such extraordinary general meetings.

Capital Reduction: Procedures And Approvals Under The Companies Act 2013 Khurana and Khurana The process via which a company reduces its share capital is capital reduction. The aim is to carry out the process in a just and fair manner thereby protecting the interest of the creditors...

A Guide To Share Purchase Agreements Gravitas Legal Share Purchase Agreement is an agreement entered into between the buyer and seller(s) of shares of a target company. Usually Share Purchase Agreements entail that the buyer would be taking over...

Navigating The Path Of Cross-Border Corporate Ownership: Setting Up A Foreign Subsidiary Company In India R. Arora & Associates As global markets continue to interconnect, the prospect of expanding operations to India has become an enticing opportunity for businesses seeking growth and diversification.