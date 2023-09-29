Mechanism for valuation of CCPS has now been prescribed. This aspect was not a part of the draft Rules issued for public consultation. While the Rules prescribe valuation methodology for CCPS, no valuation methodology has been prescribed for issue of OCPS and RPS. Given the absence of valuation methodology for OCPS/RPS, the issue regarding applicability of Section 56(2)(viib) to OCPS/RPS and relevant valuation methodology, still remains ambiguous.

While the valuation date in case of Adjusted Net Asset Value method remains unchanged, flexibility has been extended by allowing use of valuation report issued 90 days prior to the date of transaction in case of Merchant Banker valuation.

Benefit of Price Matching has been extended in case of share issue transaction undertaken before or after 90 days of 'Eligible Transactions'. Practically, such benefit would be availed only in specific scenarios like share issue succeeding a VC investment/notified investment OR investments which involve other parties are making investments along with VCC, VCF, specified or notified entities. It would be impractical to avail such benefit in case of share issue where visibility of future Eligible Transaction may not exist.

Extending safe harbour to Angel Tax is a welcome move and appears to be in line with the safe harbour extended to immovable property transactions.

In case of joint investments by resident and non-resident, it may not be practically feasible to adopt 5 new valuation methods as doing so would lead to multiple valuations.