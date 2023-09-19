ARTICLE

WHAT?

A regulated Cayman Islands fund that enables Indian resident employees of private equity ("PE") firms ("Indian Employees") to obtain exposure to the firm's global co-invest and carried interest vehicles (the "Indian Co-Invest and Carry Solution").

WHY?

Newly introduced regulations in India (the "New Regulations") prohibit Indian resident investors from making investments incertain non-Indian vehicles, including investments by Indian Employees in a PE firm's global co-invest and carried interest vehicles. However, subject to certain conditions, Indian resident individuals are permitted to invest in units of a non-Indian vehicle which is duly regulated in its host jurisdiction.

ADVANTAGES?

The Indian Co-Invest and Carry Solution is structured in order to be in legal compliance with the New Regulations, enabling Indian Employees to continue to obtain exposure to the PE firm's global co-invest and carry vehicles.

HOW?

