EP01: Customer Centricity

In our brand new podcast series "CXO's Take on Global Business Scenarios," Anirudha Patankar spoke about the nuisances around Customer Centricity. According to Anirudha, it stems from the definition of customer. Companies must understand who their customers really are and work on their products and services based on the end consumer.

