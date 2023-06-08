Our Comments The ruling of the NCLT confirms the position settled by the NCLAT in Om Prakash Agarwal, Liquidator-S. Kumars Nationwide Limited (C.A(AT)(Ins)) No. 624 of 2020, that under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, does not require the Liquidator to prepare the Financial Statements. The provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 mandate it is necessary to prepare the Financial Statements and get the same audited and adopted at the Annual General Meeting before it is filed with the Registrar. However, once the voluntary liquidation process commences, the affairs of the Corporate Person vests in the hands of the Liquidator. From the commencement of the voluntary liquidation process, the Liquidator is not required to maintain accounts as per the Companies Act, 2013 but needs to maintain the receipt and payment accounts under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Furthermore, the Corporate Person is not required to hold Annual General Meetings with the shareholders. Considering the requirements and position under the applicable law, it is not possible for the Liquidator to administratively and legally perform the tasks under the Companies Act, 2013 relating to the preparation of Financial Statements or filing of Annual Returns with the Registrar alongside carrying out audits. The above ruling is welcomed as it is in line with the NCLAT judgment of the Om Prakash Agarwal (Supra) case, confirming the position qua audit and filing of the Financial Statement with the Registrar. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a General Circular 08/2020 on 6 March 2020 on filing of forms in the Registry by the Resolution Professional/Liquidator. Moreover, the said circular is more appropriate in relation to the resolution process and liquidation arising out of a failure of such resolution process. However, in the context of the said circular and provisions of the law, the circular is not suitable when it comes to voluntary liquidation. Hence, additionally, it would be appropriate if the Ministry issues clarificatory circular in relation to voluntary liquidation process.