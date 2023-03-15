We are proud to announce that Spice Route Legal has been recognised as one of the most active law firms in Venture Capital by PitchBook's 2022 Annual Global League Tables - for the second time in a row!

We now have the 3rd most active Indian law firm practice, and the 14th most active global practice (excl. US, excl. Europe).

For the latest rankings, visit: https://pitchbook.com/news/articles/global-league-tables-2022-annual

