India:
Pitchbook Ranks Us As One Of The Most Active Law Firms In Venture Capital For The Second Consecutive Year!
15 March 2023
Spice Route Legal
We are proud to announce that Spice Route Legal has been
recognised as one of the most active law firms in Venture Capital
by PitchBook's 2022 Annual Global League Tables - for the
second time in a row!
We now have the 3rd most active Indian law firm
practice, and the 14th most active global practice
(excl. US, excl. Europe).
For the latest rankings, visit: https://pitchbook.com/news/articles/global-league-tables-2022-annual
