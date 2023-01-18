ARTICLE

India: MCA Allowed To Hold The AGM/EGM Due In 2023 Through Video Conferencing (VC)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In General Circular No 2/2022 and 03/2022 dated 05.05.2022 MCA had extended Time period for holding of AGM / EGM or passing of Ordinary/ Special Resolution through Video Conferencing till 31st December 2022.

Now recently through a General Circular No 10/2022 dated 28.12.2022 & General Circular No 11/2022 dated 28.12.2022 MCA has extended the Time period for holding of AGM / EGM or passing of Ordinary/ Special Resolution through ”Video Conferencing” till 30th September 2023.

This circular will allow all companies who are to convene their general meeting in the year 2023 to have them through video conferencing till 30.09.2023.

It is to be noted that MCA has only extended the time of holding the AGM/EGM through video conferencing and the due date of conducting the AGM has not been extended.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.