MCA, by way of a Notification dated August 29, 2022, has amended the Companies (Registration of Charges) Rules, 2014, to introduce a new requirement whereunder certain charge e-forms viz., CHG-1 (Application for registration of creation, modification of charge etc.), CHG-4 (Particulars for satisfaction of charge thereof), CHG-8 (Application to Central Government for extension of time for filing particulars of registration of satisfaction of charge or rectification of omission etc.) and CHG-9 (Application for registration of creation or modification of charge for debentures etc.), must also be signed by the insolvency resolution professional, resolution professional or liquidator, (as applicable) for companies under liquidation or resolution.

Originally Published 30 September 2022

