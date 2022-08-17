ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This is a recording of our third M&A Masters series webinar on Public M&A in India today.

self

The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com