To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This is a recording of our third M&A Masters series webinar
on Public M&A in India today.
The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the
views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the
author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact
Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com
Foreign organisations investing in or trading with Indian parties are often anxious about the perceived risks and potential problems associated with enforcing business contracts in India and the resolution of business contract disputes.