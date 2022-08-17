To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This was the first webinar in our 2022 M&A Masters Series.
This webinar discussed specific issues of interest to private
equity and financial sponsors in Indian M&A including
investment strategies, valuations, deal process, regulation, and
market dynamics. The webinar took the form of an expert panel
discussion including senior M&A executives from corporate and
investment banking environments as well as our own M&A
partners.
The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the
views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the
author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact
Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com
Foreign organisations investing in or trading with Indian parties are often anxious about the perceived risks and potential problems associated with enforcing business contracts in India and the resolution of business contract disputes.