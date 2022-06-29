To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Our 4th M&A Academy webinar was on 2 June 2022 at 1pm IST
with our M&A Partners Kapish Mandhyan and Sameer Sah discussing how to design and
structure a due diligence program for buyers in an M&A
transaction.
The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the
views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the
author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact
Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com
The need for addressing Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") related aspects, has never had more prominence than now. There is growing recognition of the financial and economic impacts of ESG risks across the globe.