ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Our second M&A Academy webinar was on 1 April 2022 with our M&A Partners Nidhi Killawala and Sameer Sah exploring Asset Purchase Agreements.

The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com