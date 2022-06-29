self

Share Purchase Agreements are one of the most common M&A transactions in India today. This session examined a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% of a private company. This session featured a presentation by our M&A expert Partner Aashutosh Sampat, and fellow M&A Partner Sameer Sah, moderated.

The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com