India:
Representations And Warranties: Impact Assessment
17 June 2022
HSA Advocates
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Representations and warranties are used synonymously in
corporate transactions and are often inter-linked in drafting and
remedies as well.
In the latest #simplified video
series, our sector expert Saurya Bhattacharya discusses the key
differences between Representations and Warranties in corporate
transactions, including impact on DD, consequences of breach,
availability of indemnity protection and some perspectives on vital
considerations for negotiating Reps and Warranties in a deal.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from India
Basics Of Seed Funding In India
King, Stubb & Kasiva
If we delve into the statistics and business climate of India during the past few years, there is no doubt that the country has been riding an entrepreneurial wave.
Exclusive Jurisdiction Clause In Contracts
Upscale Legal
The law relating to ‘Contracts' in India is dealt under the Indian Contract Act, 1872. The Contracts/ Agreements can be with respect to an individual working at an organization...
Various Changes Introduced By MOF IFSCA MCA & SEBI
Economic Laws Practice
A. Courses offered by foreign universities/institutions notified as a "financial service": Ministry of Finance has notified certain courses offered by foreign universities or foreign institutions...