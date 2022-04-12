To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Our second M&A Masters Series webinar in 2022 explores how
buyers can do share acquisitions better. If you are a buyer or
representing buyers in share deals you should be interested in what
our expert panel has to say.
The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the
views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the
author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact
Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com
The Apex Court in its recent decision in Sunil Todi and Ors. vs State of Gujarat and Anr. held that merely labelling a cheque as a security would not obviate its character as an instrument designed to meet a legally enforceable debt or liability.