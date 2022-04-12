Our second M&A Masters Series webinar in 2022 explores how buyers can do share acquisitions better. If you are a buyer or representing buyers in share deals you should be interested in what our expert panel has to say.

The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com