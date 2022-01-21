India:
Regulatory Requirements-Factors
21 January 2022
Juris Corp
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
RBI has made regulations pertaining to registration
requirements for the companies intending to undertake
factoring business.
https://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2022/232690.pdf
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from India
Redressals For MSME Grievances And Its Procedure
Upscale Legal
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006 contains the provisions of Delayed Payments to the Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs). For these provisions to be enacted...