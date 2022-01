ARTICLE

RBI has made regulations relating to manner and timeline with respect to filing of particulars of trade receivable financing transactions by the Trade Receivable Discounting System (TReDS) on behalf of Factors with the Central Registry.

https://egazette.nic.in/WriteReadData/2022/232698.pdf

