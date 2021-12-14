ARTICLE

India: Extension Of Period To Hold EGMs And AGMs Through Video Conferencing Or Other Audio-Visual Means

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”) had previously allowed companies to hold extra-ordinary general meetings (“EGMs”) and annual general meetings (“AGMs”) through video conferencing (“VC”) or other audio-visual means (“OAVMs”).

The MCA has now, vide the circulars dated 8th December 2021 further extended the period for companies to hold their EGMs and AGMs that are due in 2021 through VC and OAVMs to 30th June 2022. The EGMs and AGMs shall be conducted in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the rules thereunder and the existing circulars issued by the MCA.

The MCA has also clarified that the relaxation for holding of AGMs shall not be construed as an extension of time and accordingly, failure to comply with the prescribed timelines would be subject to legal action.

getdocument (mca.gov.in)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.