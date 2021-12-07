Happy to share that the American Bar Association's International Guide To Corporate Internal Investigations has been released. Seema Jhingan, Co-founder and Dhruv Manchanda, Partner, LexCounsel are the co-authors of the book. The book has insights on complex and developing area of corporate internal investigations. Written by more than 40 highly skilled practitioners from 11 key jurisdictions, the book highlights the landscape and legal framework of these jurisdictions (Argentina, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States of America) and provides a practical narration as to the best practices in each.

The foreword is written by former U.S. Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Get it here: https://lnkd.in/dP26Cy5m

