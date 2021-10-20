Where to now for SPACs in India is a short video analysis of the future for Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) deals in the Indian market by our partner Ashwin Bishnoi. Ashwin was a key member of the Khaitan & Co team which worked on the recently closed ReNew Power De-SPAC transaction, in which, ReNew Power became the first Indian company to raise more than US$600 Million in a US SPAC combination. India's proliferation of unicorns and tech innovators present excellent opportunities for SPACs seeking to deploy capital. This video will be of interest to many people from SPACs, private equity investors, and investment bankers to entrepreneurs looking to raise capital.

The content of this document do not necessarily reflect the views/position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up please contact Khaitan & Co at legalalerts@khaitanco.com