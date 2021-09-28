Demystifying SPACs in India is a unique analysis of how Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) deals work in India by our partner Ashwin Bishnoi. Ashwin was a key member of the Khaitan team which worked on the recently closed ReNew Power De-SPAC transaction, in which, ReNew Power became the first Indian company to raise more than 600 Million US Dollars when it combined with a US SPAC. India's proliferation of unicorns and tech innovators makes India very fertile ground for SPACs who are trawling the world for new opportunities to deploy substantial capital in the very near term. This video will be of interest to a variety of people from SPACs, private equity investors, and investment bankers to entrepreneurs looking to raise capital.

