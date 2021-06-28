ARTICLE

The Government has been issuing numerous advisories, notifications and relaxations to enable companies to face the hardships caused by the spread of COVID-19 and equip them to better handle the situation. The Courts have also been very proactive in granting various reliefs. In this section, we give you ready access to some of the key Government notifications, advisories, court orders and notices released this week.

25 June 2021

NCLT to commence regular hearing through video conferencing on all working days from 1 July 2021

The National Companies Law Tribunal has decided to start regular hearing in NCLT benches from 1 July 2021 through video conference on all working days. The members will attend the Bench from court rooms at their respective headquarters through video conference.

