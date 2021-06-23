India:
How To Mitigate Buyer Risks In M&A
23 June 2021
Khaitan & Co
Our webinar on 8 June 2021 "How to Mitigate Buyer Risks in
M&A" discussed Cyber Risks in M&A.
From that webinar you can see a short video, on Cyber Risks in
M&A, from our Technology, Media, & Telecommunications
Partner Harsh Walia, which you will find here.
You can see the entire webinar recording at this link.
