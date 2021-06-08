The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) recently released more forms to ease the compliance burden for corporates and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs). Filing of these forms will allow a waiver of additional fees in the case of non-compliance with the traditional form filing requirements.
This alert is in continuation to Nexdigm's last business alert on this topic 'MCA Eases Compliance, Issues Waiver of Additional Fees' dated 1 June 2021, which can be accessed here.
The list now also includes the following forms:
|Form ID
|Form description
|Form BEN-2
|Return to the Registrar with respect to declarations under Section 90
|Form IEPF-1
|Statement of amounts credited to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)
|Form IEPF-7
|Statement of amounts credited to IEPF on account of shares transferred to the fund
|Form AOC-5
|Notice of address at which books of account are maintained
|Form SH-7
|Notice to Registrar of any alteration of share capital
|Form CRA-2
|Form of intimation of appointment of Cost Auditor by the company to the Central Government
|Form - 15
|Notice for change of place of Registered Office
|Form - 4
|Notice of appointment, cessation, change in name/address/designation of a designated partner or partner, and consent to become a partner/designated partner
|Form - 5
|Notice for change of name
|Form -12
|Form for intimating other address for service of documents
|Form - 22
|Notice of intimation of Order of Court/Tribunal/CLB/Central Government to the Registrar
|Form - 29 LLP
|Notice of (A) alteration in the certificate of incorporation or registration; (B) alteration in names and addresses of any of the persons authorized to accept services on behalf of a Foreign Limited Liability Partnership (FLLP) (C) alteration in the principal place of business in India of FLLP (D) cessation to have a place of business in India
|Form - 27 LLP
|Form for registration of particulars by FLLP
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.