The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) recently released more forms to ease the compliance burden for corporates and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs). Filing of these forms will allow a waiver of additional fees in the case of non-compliance with the traditional form filing requirements.

This alert is in continuation to Nexdigm's last business alert on this topic 'MCA Eases Compliance, Issues Waiver of Additional Fees' dated 1 June 2021, which can be accessed here.

The list now also includes the following forms:

Form ID Form description Form BEN-2 Return to the Registrar with respect to declarations under Section 90 Form IEPF-1 Statement of amounts credited to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Form IEPF-7 Statement of amounts credited to IEPF on account of shares transferred to the fund Form AOC-5 Notice of address at which books of account are maintained Form SH-7 Notice to Registrar of any alteration of share capital Form CRA-2 Form of intimation of appointment of Cost Auditor by the company to the Central Government Form - 15 Notice for change of place of Registered Office Form - 4 Notice of appointment, cessation, change in name/address/designation of a designated partner or partner, and consent to become a partner/designated partner Form - 5 Notice for change of name Form -12 Form for intimating other address for service of documents Form - 22 Notice of intimation of Order of Court/Tribunal/CLB/Central Government to the Registrar Form - 29 LLP Notice of (A) alteration in the certificate of incorporation or registration; (B) alteration in names and addresses of any of the persons authorized to accept services on behalf of a Foreign Limited Liability Partnership (FLLP) (C) alteration in the principal place of business in India of FLLP (D) cessation to have a place of business in India Form - 27 LLP Form for registration of particulars by FLLP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.