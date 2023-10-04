ARTICLE

I. INTRODUCTION:

On 5th September 2023 a Division Bench of Hon'ble Delhi High Court comprising of Hon'ble Mr. Justice Manmohan and Hon'ble Mr. Justice Saurabh Banerjee ("High Court") rendered a Judgment in Global Music Junction Pvt. Ltd. v. Shatrughan Kumar1 , 2023 SCC OnLine Del 5479 ("Order") in an appeal holding as follows:

"86. To conclude, the Amendment Act, 2018 has taken away the discretion of the Courts in granting specific performance. Altering the nature of specific relief from an exceptional rule to a general rule has been done to ensure contractual enforcement and to increase adherence to the sanctity of contracts."

The Appeal arose out of an order dated 6th January 2023 ("Impugned Order") passed by the Learned Single Judge of the Hon'ble Delhi High Court. The Learned Single Judge observed that the production agreement dated 27th May 2021 entered between the Appellant and Respondent No.1, a renowned artist from Bihar ("Original Agreement") falls under the category of 'contract for service' and hence such Original Agreement is not specifically enforceable under Section 14(c) of the Specific Relief Act, 1963 ("Act"). Being aggrieved by this decision, an appeal was preferred.

In this news alert we have discussed the key observations of the Order and analysed the law in relation to specific performance which has evolved over time.

II. BRIEF FACTS:

The Appellant being a music company entered into the Original Agreement with Respondent No.1 for creation and production of two hundred (200) songs within a term of thirty (30) months (i.e. till 30th November, 2023) for a total consideration of Rs. 5,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crores only). The Appellant was vested with total ownership of the content/ songs created by Respondent No.1 including but not limited to all the intellectual property rights therein. By entering into the Original Agreement Respondent No.1 – specifically agreed to exclusively work with the Appellant for creation and production of content and has explicitly agreed to refrain from working with third parties for creation of any new intellectual property or content of any kind during the term of the Original Agreement, except to the extent as specified in the Original Agreement. Subsequently due to certain disputes that arose between the Appellant and Respondent No.1, both the parties entered into an Addendum dated 3rd March 2022 to the Original Agreement ("Addendum") vide which the Appellant and Respondent No.1 modified certain commercial terms of the Original Agreement. Even thereafter, the Appellant alleged that Respondent No.1 created content which formed the subject matter of the Original Agreement read with the Addendum and allowed third parties i.e., Respondent Nos. 2 to 5 and 7 to 14 to promote/monetize such content by uploading it on Respondent No. 6's platform. This, infringed the copyright that vested in the Appellant. The Appellant/ Plaintiff thus aggrieved, approached the learned Single Judge by filing a suit and sought urgent interim relief. On 14th October 2022, the learned Single Judge of the Hon'ble Delhi High Court, on being prima facie satisfied about the infringement of the copyright of the Appellant, restrained the Respondents Nos. 2 to 5 and Respondent Nos. 7 to 14 from showing, releasing, launching, airing or monetizing all content created by Respondent No.1, which is in breach of the copyrights and intellectual property rights of the Appellant on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Jio Saavan, Wynk etc. The Respondent No.1 was further restrained from creating any third-party rights in contravention of the Original Agreement read with the Addendum. However, after hearing the parties at length the learned Single Judge by way of the Impugned Order later vacated the order dated 14th October 2022 in its entirety. The learned Single Judge held that the Original Agreement being a 'contract of service' was dependent on the personal qualifications of the Respondent No.1 and the Original Agreement fell within the category of contracts which are not specifically enforceable in terms of Section 14(c) of the Act. In holding thus, the learned Single Judge relied upon the following Judgment/Orders: Infinity Optimal Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (IOS) vs. Vijender Singh & Ors.2 , MANU/DE/2856/2009 Rajasthan Breweries Limited v. The Stroh Brewery Company,3 2000 SCC OnLine Del 481 It was observed that the contract entered between two parties was not for mutual gain and benefit and can be terminated by Respondent No.1 without giving reason or reasonable notice even in the absence of a specific termination right. The Single Judge further relied on the Judgment of Percept D'Mark (India) (P) Ltd. v. Zaheer Khan and Anr.4 (2006)4 SCC 227, inferring that the Original Agreement having 'the right to refusal' under the Addendum in favour of the Plaintiff, restrained Respondent No.1 from exercising his right to do business, which was in teeth of Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872. The learned Single Judge thus denied injunction to the Appellant.

ARGUMENTS ADVANCED ON BEHALF OF THE APPELLANT:

Respondent No.1 is a singer, dancer and actor in the Bhojpuri Film Industry, who also appears on various reality TV shows. The Original Agreement was negotiated during the Covid-19 pandemic when there was no work particularly for artists such as Respondent No.1. The breach of the Original Agreement was conducted by Respondent No.1 pursuant to execution of the Addendum between the parties.

Respondent No.1 was allowed to create songs and was paid consideration for the same along with 10% share in profits. The Respondent No.1 was also allowed to engage with third parties subject to 'the right of first refusal'. Respondent No.1's contractual term is till 30th September, 2025 and the Appellant is seeking to enforce the negative covenant in the Addendum until the completion of the said contractual period i.e. till 30th September, 2025 and not beyond it.

Section 14 of the Act is not applicable to the present case since the Appellant was not seeking specific performance of the contract but an injunction to perform a negative covenant. Nothing prevents the court from granting an injunction to enforce a negative covenant in a contract of personal service, which restrains a party from working elsewhere. The counsel for the Appellant in support of his arguments relied upon the following judgments: Lumley V. Wagner 5 (1852) I De G.M. & G.604 , Warner Brothers Pictures V. Nelson 6 1937 (1) KB 209 , Niranjan Shankar Golikari Vs. Century Spinning and Manufacturing Co. Ltd 7 . (1967) 2 SCR 378 , Gujarat Bottling Co. Ltd. & Ors. V. Coca Cola Co. & Ors. 8 (1995) 5 SCC 545 , Percept D' Mark (India) (P) Ltd. V. Zaheer Khan & Anr. (supra), and, Makhanlal Natta V. Tridib Ghosh & Anr. AIR 1993 Cal 289 9



It is pertinent to note that in the cases mentioned hereinabove, the respective courts granted injunctions restraining the defendants/respondents therein from engaging with third parties during their subsisting contracts with the original parties.

The learned Single Judge incorrectly applied Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 by equating "unilateral termination of contract" with "end of contract", which applies to restrictions for the post contractual period. There were several instances wherein the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and the Hon'ble High Courts have injuncted parties from joining/performing other parties/contracts in breach of their agreements with aggrieved parties during the original tenure of those particular agreements. The reliance of the Impugned Order on the judgment in Percept D' Mark (India) (P) Ltd. V. Zaheer Khan & Anr., was misplaced and the judgment was distinguishable basis the differing facts in the aforesaid case where the contract had expired by efflux of time after its due performance from the facts of the present case where the contract had been unilaterally terminated during the subsistence of the contractual term.

The Impugned Order erred in holding that the Appellant can be compensated for termination of the contract. In support of this reliance was placed on the Addendum, which provided for a mechanism for consideration payable to the Appellant for the songs created by Respondent No.1. The Appellant's consideration was to be generated from the revenue generated by the number of views the songs created by the Respondent received, which would necessarily vary from song to song and platform to platform, leading to a high degree of uncertainty in ascertaining the exact damages or compensation. Section 38(3) of the Act enables the Court to grant injunction where no standard exists for ascertaining the actual damage caused, or likely to be caused.

The counsel for the Appellant emphasized that Section 14 of the Act did not apply to the present case, or the reliefs sought thereunder and that the interim order dated 14th October 2022 was passed to protect the Appellant's copyright under the Original Agreement and the Addendum and did not direct Respondent No.1 to perform the agreement i.e., to provide songs as per the said agreement. Hence the question of specific performance of the said agreement or the same being barred by Section 14 of the Act does not arise. The relief granted by the Impugned Order was only a consequential and a necessary relief to protect the Appellant's copyright.

Lastly it was contended that Respondent No.1 had entered into similar agreements with Respondent No.2 and Respondent No.5 which were not disputed by Respondent No.1 before the learned Single Judge. In fact, Respondent No.2 and Respondent No.5 had also filed applications for vacation of order dated 14th October, 2022 on the ground that they had similar agreements with Respondent No.1 which were not filed with the applications. It was contended that Respondent No.1 in collusion with Respondent No.2 and Respondent No.5 had perpetrated fraud upon this Court in order to defeat the rights of the Appellant.

III. ARGUMENT ADVANCED ON BEHALF OF RESPONDENT NO.1:

The reliefs claimed in the suit by the Appellant were barred as the Original Agreement is a contract of service on work for hire basis, and hence Appellant cannot seek specific performance of either the Original Agreement or the Addendum in terms of Section 14(c) of the Act. It was argued that the Original Agreement and the Addendum were determinable contracts, i.e. they can be compensated monetarily, in fact the agreement itself quantifies the damages in case of any breach; hence at best the Appellant has a claim in damages. Therefore, according to Respondent No.1, the relief sought by the Appellant/ Plaintiff is barred under Section 14(d) of the Act. Certain preliminary objections to the jurisdiction of the Hon'ble Court to entertain such a suit were also raised.

Respondent No.1 has no knowledge of reading or writing English. Respondent No.1 signed the Original Agreement in only good faith and honesty and was not aware about the terms of the contract and the liabilities which could have arisen. The Respondent therefore contended that he was fraudulently trapped by the Appellant in bondage. Moreover, there was complete mistrust between the parties since inception of the Original Agreement and the Addendum had never been acted upon by Respondent No.1.

On a bare reading of the text of the Original Agreement and the Addendum it is apparent that they were one-sided contracts and cast no obligation on the Appellant while at the same time imposed an unreasonable restraint on the Respondent No.1's right to carry on any lawful profession, business or trade of any kind. The Original Agreement and the Addendum imposed 'bondage' on the Respondent No.1 as the exclusivity clause restrained Respondent No.1 from working with third parties. Any relief granted to the Appellant, would render Respondent No.1 idle, a situation which the Act does not countenance. Therefore, both the Original Agreement and the Addendum are in clear violation of Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872. In support of its argument the counsel for Respondent No.1 relied upon the following judgments: ABP Network Private Limited vs. Malika Malhotra, 10 2021 (6) R.A.J. 628 (Del), Simran Music Company vs. Prit Brar & Ors. 11 , MANU/DE/9846/2007, Infinity Optimal Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (IOS) vs. Vijender Singh & Ors., (supra) and Warren vs. Mendy and Anr. 12 [1989] 1 W.L.R. 853

Respondent No.1 had already given notice of termination of the Original Agreement much before the alleged copyright infringement suit was filed by the Appellant. The Appellant has not challenged the termination of the Original Agreement and thus the negative covenant cannot be enforced post the termination of the contract. In support of the above argument the following judgments were relied upon by the counsel for Respondent No1: Infinity Optimal Solution Pvt. Ltd. (IOS) v. Vijender Singh & Ors. (supra) Rajasthan Breweries Limited v. The Stroh Brewery Company. (supra)

In the aforesaid cases, the respective courts held that even though the power to terminate the contract has not been mentioned in the agreement, any commercial transaction can be terminated by giving a reasonable notice and once the parties have lost mutual trust and confidence in each other, the Court by virtue of Section 14(d) of the Act cannot grant an injunction compelling the Respondent No.1 to continue its contractual obligations. It was emphasised that the Courts have wide powers when dealing with cases of specific performance thus asserting the general rule of awarding damages with specific performance of a contract being the exception.

IV. GENERAL FINDINGS OF THE HON'BLE COURT:

Specific relief is an equitable relief which the court grants to force a party to perform its part of the duties agreed upon in the contract, which it ought to have performed in normal circumstances. This Relief emerged from the Equity Courts in England. Sir Edward Fry, in his work "A Treatise on the Specific Performance of Contracts" 6th Edn., noted that the common law originally relied solely on damages as a remedy for contract non-performance. The common law's fundamental belief was that money could compensate for any loss, but this idea was not always true. Consequently, the Courts of Equity intervened to address the limitations of the common law, enabling them to compel specific performance in certain cases. The Specific Relief Act of 1877 was based on the New York Civil Code of 1862, and for decades it was left open to judicial interpretation. The Ninth Law Commission recommendations brought into force the Act i.e., Specific Relief Act of 1963 which gave wide discretionary powers to the court, which led to the Court awarding damages in the majority of cases as a general rule and granting specific performance as an exception. With rapid economic growth and expansion of infrastructure activities in India an amendment to the current provision was felt necessary. Moreover, in the year 2018 India had fared poorly in "Ease of Doing Business" and "Enforcement of Contract" according to the World Bank. Therefore, a committee under the Chairmanship of Mr. Anand Desai was appointed to provide effective remedies to parties suffering from breach or non-fulfilment of contract. Subsequently, the Government brought the amendment to the Act prospectively which was reflected in the Katta Sujatha Reddy and Another Vs. Siddamsetty Infra Projects Private Limited and Others , (2023) 1 SCC 355. It is apparent that the primary intent behind the Amendment Act, 2018 is to introduce greater certainty in the enforcement of contracts and consequently improve India's ranking in 'Enforcement of Contracts' and 'Ease of Doing Business'. The Amendment Act, 2018 introduces a paradigm shift in the law relating to contractual enforcement in India. A glaring instance of the legislative shift is the amendment of Section 14 of the Act which deletes the earlier sub-clause (a) which prescribed that the contracts for the non-performance of which compensation in money was an adequate relief would not be specifically enforced, meaning thereby that the plea that a party could be compensated in monetary terms as damages for breach of contract and the resultant refusal of interim injunction on the said ground, is no longer a ground to refuse specific performance of such contract. The Court therefore took the view that the Amendment Act, 2018 will enforce the specific performance of the contract unless it is barred under the limited grounds prescribed within the statute. The Amendment Act, 2018 has also brought the Indian Specific Performance Act in line with the UNIDROIT Principles of International Commercial Contracts, as it aspires to achieve harmonization in international law governing commercial contracts. Consequently, it was observed that the Amendment Act, 2018 has changed the nature of specific relief from an equitable, discretionary remedy to a statutory remedy. It has made specific performance of a contract the general rule rather than an exception.

