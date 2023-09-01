2

Rule 49 Sub-rule 1

When an application for registration is submitted to the Central Government through the Registrar of Copyrights, that Government may, within a period of sixty days from the date of its receipt by the Registrar of Copyrights either register the applicant as a copyright society

When an application for registration is submitted to the Central Government through the Registrar of Copyrights, that Government may, within a period of one hundred and eighty days from the date of its receipt by the Registrar of Copyrights either register the applicant as a copyright society

The words "sixty days", have been substituted with the words "one hundred and eighty days"

Grant of the status as 'Copyright Society' under the Copyright regime of the country brings with it several powers and responsibilities. Few significant ones are: collection of royalties; managing the works of copyright authors and owners registered with them; granting licenses etc. Therefore, registration as a copyright society would entail evaluation on various parameters. This amendment will give the Copyright Office reasonable time to thoroughly assess the claim before making a decision.