IS CONTENT MADE FOR BRAND A 'WORK FOR HIRE' OR CAN IT BE LICENSED BY THE PRODUCER?

When a work is deemed to be "work for hire," the employer (and not necessarily the employee-creator of the work) is deemed to be the author and therefore owns all rights associated with the work under copyright law.

According to Section 17(b) of the Copyright Act, "the person who requested that a work be created by an author is the first owner of the copyright in the absence of a written agreement between the parties."1

In circumstances when an author creates a work while employed under a service or apprenticeship contract, Section 17(c) says that "the employer is the original owner of the copyright in the absence of an agreement between the parties."2

Taking reference from law in United States

The Copyright Act defines work made for hire as:

"(1) A work prepared by an employee within the scope of his/her employment; or

(2) a work specially ordered or commissioned for use as a contribution to a collective work, as a part of a motion picture or other audiovisual work, as a translation, as a supplementary work, as a compilation, as an instructional text, as a test, as answer material for a test, or as an atlas, if the parties expressly agree in a written instrument signed by them that the work shall be considered a work made for hire."

Not all works produced by employees are works made for hire, whose rights belong to their employers, as the term of the Copyright Act suggests. Notably, a person may be employed and produce a work as a unique employment assignment, separate from the employee's regular duties. The work is not a work done for hire in this situation according to the Copyright Laws.

Courts use the "instance and expense" test to decide whether a work was produced for hire.

This test takes into account the following aspects: (1) who ordered the preparation of the work; (2) if the hiring party has the authority to accept, reject, change, or otherwise direct the creation of the work; and (3) who paid for the preparation of the work. In other words, a work will likely be regarded as a work done for hire if it was produced at the hiring party's (or employer's) initiative and expense. Furthermore, according to the Second Circuit, this requirement is satisfied when the "motivating factor in making the work [is] an employer who induced the creation." Also, an employer is responsible for directing and supervising how an employee completes their work.

Some Indian judicial interpretations

In Indian Performing Right Society Ltd v. Eastern Indian Motion Pictures Association and Ors., (1977 AIR 1443), the Supreme Court ruled that the clauses (b) and (c) of Section 17 of the Copyrights Act, which raise the issue, hold the key to resolving the dispute over whether a film maker can invalidate a composer's or lyricist's rights by hiring them.

The cinematographic film becomes the first party under Section 17(b) when a music composer or lyricist accepts a cinematographic film's offer of payment. Hence, whether the composer of the music or lyrics is engaged to compose the work under a service or apprenticeship contract, the result would be the same under Article (c).

The Delhi High Court declared in Khemraj Shrikrishnadass v. M/s Garg & Co. [AIR 1975 Delhi 130] that, unless there is an explicit contract to the contrary, the copyright is often passed to the publisher when a work is completed by an author for another writer in lieu of remuneration.

It is up to the parties to a contract to figure out a means to get out of those obligations. Freelancers are consequently regarded as the original owners of copyright in Indian law due to the lack of contractual liability, while periodicals, magazines, and newspapers are regarded as the original works produced by employees under a service contract.

CONCLUSION

The precise agreement between the producer and the brand will determine whether the content can be licensed by the producer or not. In general, the brand would normally control the copyright to the content if the producer produces it for the brand as part of a work-for-hire agreement. This implies that the producer would not have any ownership or license rights in the content and that the brand would have the only right to use, duplicate, and distribute it.

The producer may still have partial ownership and licensing rights to the content if they and the brand decide to enter into a licensing arrangement as opposed to a work-for-hire deal. For the right to use the content in this situation, the brand would normally pay the producer a licensing fee, and the producer would still be able to license the content to other parties.

The ownership and licensing rights for any content created for a brand must be understood properly, and these rights must be spelt out in the contract between the producer and the brand.

Footnotes

1 The Copyright Act, sec. 17(b).

2 Id., sec. 17(c).

