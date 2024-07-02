Tired Of Free Advice Requests?

They do not care about the time they are calling or messaging, do not understand the seriousness of their matter, the time that it may take for a professional to process...

Many people often take lawyers for granted and expect free and instant advice.

They do not care about the time they are calling or messaging, do not understand the seriousness of their matter, the time that it may take for a professional to process the (limited) information they are providing and the danger of providing limited information and receiving the advice they want to hear.

It is not that the seekers are always poor or resourceless. It's just the freebies culture prevailing today. Even I get at least 5 linkedin message every day, someone wanting legal advice, someone requesting for help in preparing a lecture or presentation, some students wanting me to check or even do their homework. These messages come even from random unknown folks or people who have never acknowledged your existence or responded to your messages.

Some reasons behind this attitude:

- Lawyers are often seen as easily accessible for quick consultations or advice – just a call or whatsapp message away. This might create an assumption that their input can be obtained without payment.

- There's a societal expectation that the legal professionals are inherently service-oriented and thus should provide assistance even outside their normal professional times.

- The complexity of legal matters might not always be fully appreciated by everyone. This lack of understanding can lead to underestimating the expertise and effort required to provide accurate advice.

- The portrayal of lawyers in media might influence the perception that they are always available to provide guidance without charge.

- Some individuals do not fully capture the professional boundaries and ethical considerations that guide the actions of lawyers, leading to inappropriate expectations.

- It feels good to seek free advice from multiple people and either find a DIY solution or follow the solution you wanted to hear. Feels good to brag about it as well.

- Within social circles, the perception of accessibility to lawyers varies. Some individuals may have personal connections to legal professionals, leading to the belief that obtaining advice or information is readily available.

The tendency to take lawyers and doctors for granted and expect free advice can be influenced by various factors, as discussed above. It's essential to recognise and respect the time, education, expertise and efforts legal professionals have to invest in their work while also addressing any misconceptions about their availability for free advice.

Thus, it is crucial for both professionals and the public to understand the importance of establishing boundaries to address this issue effectively. Here's how boundaries can be drawn in terms of approaching lawyers, providing advice based on limited information, and valuing their time:

- Lawyers should establish and communicate clear policies regarding free consultations, timing availability, and the extent of advice that can be provided without compensation.

It's imperative for individuals to respect the time commitments of lawyers. Professionals can set specific consultation hours and guidelines for when they can be approached for non-emergency matters.

People should understand that professionals prioritise urgent and critical cases. Establishing the urgency and importance of a matter can help both parties manage expectations.

Lawyers may engage in public education about the complexities of their profession, the limitations of offering advice based on limited information, and the value of their time and expertise.

Lawyers can clearly outline their fee structures and the value of their services. This transparency helps individuals understand the costs involved and fosters mutual respect for the expertise provided.

Both professionals and the public should be aware of the ethical and legal implications of providing and seeking free advice. Professionals must adhere to their ethical obligations, and individuals should recognize the importance of compensating for specialised knowledge and experience.

Encourage individuals to seek out general information from reliable sources or engage in initial consultations with legal aid, etc. to address basic queries before approaching specialised professionals.

Therefore, effective communication, setting clear boundaries, and fostering mutual respect are essential in addressing the issue of expecting free advice. By establishing these boundaries, professionals can better manage their time, provide high-quality advice, and ensure that their expertise is valued appropriately.

Originally published by 01 April, 2024

