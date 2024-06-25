Representations And Warranties - Nature And Difference

Representations and warranties are key elements of commercial contracts, acting as formal statements of fact that parties count on while finalising a contractual relationship.

The Nature

For example, a seller may represent to the buyer that the subject business has a certain number of active contracts. At the same time, it could also providing a warranty that these contracts will remain in force for a specified period after the sale.

Such assertions about past or present facts induce the other party to enter into the contract, and guarantees ensure that certain facts hold true at the contract's execution and often cover future adherence to agreed standards.

These clauses are important from risk allocation perspective and provide grounds for legal action if these statements are found to be false or promised standards are not fully met with. Therefore, drafting these provisions with precision and explicitness is essential to prevent misunderstandings and legal disputes.

Representations and Warranties in Commercial Contracts: Understanding the Distinctions and Legal Implications

The Distinction

In the realm of commercial contracts, the terms "representations" and "warranties" are often used interchangeably, yet they hold distinct legal implications that can significantly impact the parties involved in a contractual relationship. Let us try to delineate some major differences between representations and warranties.

Representations in a contract are statements of fact made by one party to another before or at the time of contracting, which typically induce the contract's formation. These assertions are intended to present a factual landscape whereupon the receiving party can rely when deciding whether to enter into the contract or not. If a representation is found to be false, it may give rise to a claim for misrepresentation, allowing the aggrieved party to seek remedies such as rescission of the contract or damages.

Warranties, on the other hand, are promises that certain facts are true or will remain true throughout the performance / duration of the contract. They serve as assurances regarding the quality, condition, or performance of the subject matter of the contract. Unlike representations, warranties usually survive the execution of a contract (at least for a prescribed period, if not in perpetuity) and, if breached, typically entitle the non-breaching party to claim damages rather than rescind the contract altogether.

Therefore, the distinction between representations and warranties is not merely symbolic but carries substantial legal weight as well. Thus, the underlying nature of a statement as either a representation or warranty can influence the type of remedy available to an aggrieved party.

For instance, while both misrepresentations and breaches of warranty can lead to damages, only misrepresentations can potentially invalidate a contract through rescission.

Further, in some jurisdictions, limitations on liability may apply differently to representations and warranties. Parties often negotiate limitation clauses that cap the liability for breach of warranty but may exclude misrepresentations from such limitations due to their fundamental role in inducing contract formation.

In drafting commercial contracts, it is crucial for parties to carefully consider how they characterise particular statements as representations or warranties. A clear delineation helps manage expectations and protect interests by ensuring that appropriate remedies are available for different types of contractual breaches.

To conclude, understanding the differences between representations and warranties is essential for any party involved in commercial contracting.

By appreciating their distinct nature and legal implications, parties can negotiate contracts that accurately reflect their intentions and provide clear pathways for recourse should any disputes arise between them at a later stage.

Originally published by 14 March, 2024

