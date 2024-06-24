ARTICLE
24 June 2024

Self-Assessment Before Entering Negotiations

Assessing your client's strengths and weaknesses before entering contract negotiations is essential for several reasons.

Firstly, it allows you to understand the value that your client brings to the table, enabling you to leverage their strengths during negotiations.

By highlighting your client's strengths, you can negotiate from a position of confidence and present a compelling case for the terms you are seeking.

Additionally, understanding your client's weaknesses helps to anticipate potential challenges during negotiations.

This foresight enables you to develop strategies to mitigate or address these weaknesses, ultimately strengthening your position at the negotiation table.

Being aware of your client's weaknesses allows you to proactively manage expectations and plan for potential concessions or compromises that may be necessary during the negotiation process.

At the same time, assessing your client's strengths and weaknesses fosters a more collaborative and informed approach to negotiation.

It allows you to align your negotiation strategy with your client's overall objectives and capabilities, leading to a more effective and tailored negotiation process.

Ultimately, this approach can contribute to building stronger, more sustainable business relationships based on realistic expectations and mutual understanding.

Happy negotiating.

Originally published by 22 February, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

