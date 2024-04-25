Introduction

A&M's Global Capability center is a newly launched platform that aims to create a global talent ecosystem for the firm to drive scale, frugal innovation, rapid incubation and efficient commercialization. We are a delivery center integrated into our A&M ecosystem, functioning as an extended team alongside our engagement teams worldwide. Our goal is to assist clients in harnessing our expertise across diverse industries and capabilities. Our teams actively engage in live engagements, contribute to client development initiatives, support research endeavors, create benchmarks and contribute to intellectual property. We are developing global centers of excellence (GCoEs) for advanced competencies and sector/function expertise. These GCoEs help our client service teams deliver better results, more efficiently and quickly.

Our Capabilities

Transaction Advisory : Financial Due Diligence, Integrated Due Diligence, Integration & Separation

: Financial Due Diligence, Integrated Due Diligence, Integration & Separation Private Equity Performance Improvement : Commercial Due Diligence, Operations Due Diligence, Sector Point of Views, Target Identification & Profiling

: Commercial Due Diligence, Operations Due Diligence, Sector Point of Views, Target Identification & Profiling Corporate Performance Improvement : Working Capital, Procurement & Supply Chain Optimization

: Working Capital, Procurement & Supply Chain Optimization Digital & Technology Solutions : IT Due Diligence, IT Cost Transformation, IT M&A, BI Tools, AI/ML solutions, Automation, Business App / ERP Advisory

: IT Due Diligence, IT Cost Transformation, IT M&A, BI Tools, AI/ML solutions, Automation, Business App / ERP Advisory Restructuring Services : Documentation, Contract Reviews & Recording, Communication Management

: Documentation, Contract Reviews & Recording, Communication Management Corporate Finance : CIM Preparations, Financial Modeling (3-statement models, 13-week cash flows, valuation, synergy capture)

: CIM Preparations, Financial Modeling (3-statement models, 13-week cash flows, valuation, synergy capture) CFO Services : P2P, O2C, R2R, FP&A, Budgets, Forecasts, CXO Dashboards, Cash/Liquidity/Liability Reporting

: P2P, O2C, R2R, FP&A, Budgets, Forecasts, CXO Dashboards, Cash/Liquidity/Liability Reporting Tax Advisory : Tax Compliance, Transaction Tax, Transfer Pricing

: Tax Compliance, Transaction Tax, Transfer Pricing Shared-services: Set-up and Process Transition

Originally Published 18 April 2024

