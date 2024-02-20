When it comes to contract drafting, you really cannot build it from scratch. You have to use some template or the other (acquired from whichever source). However, it should not be a blind cut, copy, paste, as we have discussed many a times. You need to put your mind and efforts into customisation of a template to bring out an optimal solution for your client.

Here we go with some tips on optimisation of working on legal templates and create excellent contracts:

1. Understand your needs. Clearly define the purpose and requirements of the contract in hand before starting. This will help you identify the specific template that suits your needs.

2. Choose relevant and trustworthy sources.Use legal templates only from reliable sources, such as reputable legal websites or professional organizations. Such resources may (just 'may') ensure that the templates are up-to-date and compliant with relevant laws and regulations. Don't fall for 4,000 templates for Rs. 399/- ads floating on social media.

3 Customise. While a good template provides a good starting point, it is paramount to tailor it to suit your specific situation. Carefully review and modify the template to address unique circumstances and include all necessary details.

Remember my RARE formula ? Here it is https://www.linkedin.com/posts/bhumeshverma_rare-activity-7091762006822653952-0BbL?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

4. Confirm legal provisions. If you are uncertain about any legal terms or implications, it's wise to crosscheck. Seek guidance and understand complex clauses, and verify if the template is suitable for your purposes, if need be.

5. Concise and Precise. Contracts should be written in clear, unambiguous language. Avoid excessive legal jargon or complex sentence structures – they tend to confuse all readers including the parties involved. Use simple, straightforward language to ensure clarity and understanding. You are engaged to make a relationship work through this contract and not to impress everyone with your literary skills.

6. Include everything important. Unnecessary flab is a no no. However, you must ensure that the contract includes all necessary clauses to cover the specific rights, obligations, and responsibilities of the parties involved. You may also add provisions for termination, dispute resolution, confidentiality, indemnification, and any other relevant aspects, as may be relevant.

7. Review.Proofread and review the entire contract to check for errors, inconsistencies, or gaps. Proofread the document multiple times to ensure accuracy, grammar, and spelling. Typos, punctuation marks or ambiguous language can lead to ambiguity, misunderstandings or legal issues.

8. Organise templates. Maintain a well-organized reservoir of legal templates for easy reference and retrieval. Categorise them by type or purpose, and regularly keep updating them to reflect changes in laws or regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.