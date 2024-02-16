ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Been talking about what to do with contracts (be it drafting, reviewing or negotiating) for long. However, it becomes tough when someone asks as to what constitutes a good contract.

Let's talk basics :

Define the parties well. A good contract should clearly identify the parties involved, including their names, addresses, identification details and other relevant details.

Deliverables. A good contract should (say) outline the services to be provided by one party and the expectations of the other party.

Duration. A good contract should specify the start and end dates of the contract, as well as important milestones / deadlines.

Payment terms. A good contract should clearly outline the payment terms, including the amount, frequency, and method of payment.

Dispute resolution. A good contract should include a mechanism for resolving disputes, such as mediation or arbitration.

IPR. A good contract should clearly define who owns the intellectual property rights to any work or creations produced during the course of the contract.

Notice. A good contract should require both parties to provide timely notice of any changes or issues that may arise.

Termination. A good contract should clearly outline the circumstances under which the contract may be terminated, such as non-performance or breach.

Governing law. A good contract should clearly identify the laws that will govern the contract and any disputes that may arise.

Confidentiality: A good contract should require the parties to keep confidential any information received from the other party during the course of the contract.

Limit liability. A good contract should limit the liability of the parties involved in the event of a breach or other dispute.

Indemnity. A good contract should include provisions for one party to indemnify the other against certain losses or liabilities.

Delivery / acceptance. A good contract should outline the procedures for delivering and accepting goods or services.

Warranty. A good contract should include a warranty disclaimer to limit the warranties provided by one party to the other.

Force majeure. A good contract should include a force majeure clause to excuse non-performance due to unforeseen circumstances.

Amendments. A good contract should include provisions for modifying the terms of the contract, including any changes in scope, price, or timeline.

Survival clause: A good contract should include a survival clause to ensure that certain provisions of the contract, such as payment terms or dispute resolution procedures, survive termination of the contract.

I hope these qualities help you in crafting a comprehensive and effective contract! If you have any further questions or clarifications, please feel free to ask.

You know how to reach me - at least follow this newsletter!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.