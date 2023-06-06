Effective date of a contract is a crucial indicator to decide the validity and tenure of any timeline interconnected with the effective date and also it will mark the legal commencement of a contract and binding of contract on the parties to that contract. Generally last signed date of the contract is considered as effective date, unless a specific date is defined as effective date.

Such specific date may be the last signature date or a date (other than the last signed date). As long as the effective date and last signature date are same, usually there is no issue. Same is the case when the effective date comes after the execution date – it means although executed, the contract is not in force and the contractual rights and obligations of the parties have not yet triggered.

However, if effective date and last signed date of the contract are different, such difference could cause some problems – particularly if the effective date is prior to the execution date.

Retrospective effective date means a date which makes the contract effective prior to the date of last signature date.

Example: Say effective date of a contract is defined in the contract as September 01, 2022 and the contract is executed on September 30, 2022. This means contract will be legally binding on the parties from September 01, 2022, even though the contract is executed on September 30, 2022.

With retrospective effective date, parties will be bind by a contract even before the execution of the contract.

This may sound okay-ish in theory, at times the parties may need to face certain problems due to a retrospective effective date. Such as:

a) Against Company policy : Many companies maintain a strict policy against retrospective effective date – they insist on contracts to be effect simultaneous with execution or in future only. In such cases, contracting parties must be mindful of agreeing to retrospective effective date.

2) Reporting : Sometimes, variance in effective date and signature date could cause reporting issues (when and how to incorporate in official records, monitoring, CRM and what not).

Illustration : Let us assume a company has a management policy to generate reports on a quarterly basis. A particular contract is executed on October 5, 2022 with retrospective effect from September 1, 2022. In this case, effective date will make this contract as deal during second quarter and signature date will make the deal as part of third quarter. This causes reporting inconsistences.

3) Risk of application of liabilities and obligations retrospectively : Assume that limitation of liability clause (in a contract with retrospective effective date) says the liability of a party for breach of confidentiality and indemnity obligations are unlimited. If a party commits a breach of confidentiality or indemnity obligations prior to execution of the contract and after the retrospective effective date then such breaching party will be liable for damages on a unlimited basis even if such breach occurs prior to the date of execution of the contract, yet it occurred after the retrospective effective date.

Given the aftereffects associated with the retrospective effective date, it is advisable to be mindful of effective date and to make sure the effective date and signature date are same, as much as possible. Parties are playing with fire if they start acting in pursuance of a contract without having a written contract in place. Negotiations between the parties after the (retrospective) effective date could change the scope of rights and obligations significantly by the time the contract is executed – this can have serious repercussions for the parties.

However, in certain specific events parties can agree on retrospective effective date only with respect to a specific event. It should be done in exceptional cases, not as a normal / general practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.